HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Danby, Vermont man has been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute that occurred around 1:49 a.m. in Hoosick Falls on Saturday. Dawson Frazier, 24, faces a slew of charges.

Hoosick Falls Police responded to an apartment on Church Street on Saturday and say they saw a man covered in blood upon arrival. The man was later identified as Frazier. Police say Frazier sustained injuries when he caused damage inside the apartment.

Frazier allegedly assaulted a female and a child at the apartment and took their cell phones away to prevent them from calling 911. Police say Frazier also caused damage to a car parked on Church Street before the incident.

Frazier was taken to Samaritan Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was then arraigned in Hoosick Falls.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal mischief (two counts)

Second-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (two counts)

Third-degree assault

Endangering the welfare of a child (two counts)

Resisting arrest

First-degree harassment

Assaulting a police officer

Frazier is currently being held at the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. He is set to reappear in court on February 15.