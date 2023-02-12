HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Danby, Vermont man has been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute that occurred around 1:49 a.m. in Hoosick Falls on Saturday. Dawson Frazier, 24, faces a slew of charges.
Hoosick Falls Police responded to an apartment on Church Street on Saturday and say they saw a man covered in blood upon arrival. The man was later identified as Frazier. Police say Frazier sustained injuries when he caused damage inside the apartment.
Frazier allegedly assaulted a female and a child at the apartment and took their cell phones away to prevent them from calling 911. Police say Frazier also caused damage to a car parked on Church Street before the incident.
Frazier was taken to Samaritan Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was then arraigned in Hoosick Falls.
Charges:
- Third-degree criminal mischief (two counts)
- Second-degree assault
- Fourth-degree criminal mischief (two counts)
- Third-degree assault
- Endangering the welfare of a child (two counts)
- Resisting arrest
- First-degree harassment
- Assaulting a police officer
Frazier is currently being held at the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. He is set to reappear in court on February 15.