BERLIN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man was arrested at a Hilltop Inn for an alleged hate-motivated crime and criminal menacing. Aaron Horner, 44, of Berlin, Vermont, faces several charges.

On Wednesday, Berlin Police responded to a Hilltop Inn for a report of an altercation between two residents. Police say their investigation determined Horner attempted to menace the victim and cause fear of serious physical injury. Horner also allegedly used hate-motivated language towards the victim, while also causing damage to Hilltop Inn property, according to police.

Horner was arrested and taken to the Berlin Police Department. He was issued a flash citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Washington Criminal Division on Wednesday to answer to charges. He was released on conditions of release.

Charges: