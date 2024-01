PITTSFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Pittstown, Vermont man was arrested on Monday and is accused of violating an abuse prevention order. Paul Sweeney, 54, faces two counts of violating an abuse prevention order.

According to Vermont State Police, Sweeney violated an active abuse prevention order on Monday and also on Monday, January 1. He was taken into custody and taken to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. He is lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center.