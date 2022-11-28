RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly stealing over $900 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot in Rutland. Timothy Shaw, 42, of Rutland, faces multiple charges.

On November 26, around 10:30 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a retail theft at a Home Depot in Rutland. While en route, troopers say a male suspect was caught by customers, allegedly stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise and was in the parking lot.

After arriving, police identified the suspect as Timothy Shaw, and arrested him for grand larceny, allegedly stealing over $900 worth of goods from the store. Shaw was also in violation of the conditions of release, which stated he couldn’t enter the property owned by Home Depot. Police did not mention any other information about the conditions of release.

Shaw was issued a flash citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court — Criminal Division. He was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Center for a separate case handled by the Rutland Town Police Department.