STAMFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Burlington, Vermont, woman is accused of driving under the influence, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest. Bridget O’Brien, 38, was arrested on Sunday.

Vermont State Police say they were alerted of a car off the road on East Road and Forgette Road in Stamford, Vermont. Once they arrived, they found the car in a snow bank with no one inside, and the car locked. After searching the area, police say they found O’Brien a short time afterward walking on East Road.

Police say O’Brien refused to stop walking and while trying to speak with her, she turned around and punched a trooper in the cheek/chin area. Police say they attempted to take her into custody and were able to after a brief struggle. O’Brien allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing, according to police. She was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division at a later date. She was then taken to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for detox.