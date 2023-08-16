FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Fair Haven, Vermont man was arrested on Tuesday on an aggravated domestic assault charge, as well as for violating conditions of release. John Partch, 52, faces multiple charges.

On Tuesday, around 8:49 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police were alerted of a relief from abuse order to serve Partch. Before arriving, troopers say they found he had caused pain to a household member and had a previous conviction of domestic assault.

Troopers say Partch was also in violation of multiple conditions of release. He was taken into custody.

Charges:

Second-degree domestic assault

Violations of conditions of release (eight counts)

He was taken to the Rutland barracks for processing. He was taken to be held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and cited to appear before Rutland County Superior Court to answer to the charges at a later date.