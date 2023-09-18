POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Pownal, Vermont, man was arrested Thursday. Jonathan Gardner, 35, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 10.

Police say an investigation started after a child under 10 was taken to Southern Vermont Medical Center and was examined after they said they were sexually assaulted by Gardner. The investigation ultimately led to Gardner’s arrest and turned himself in at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury barracks.

Gardner was held without bail and taken to Marble Valley Correctional Center. He is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court later Monday.