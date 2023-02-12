RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Barre, Vermont woman was arrested on Friday in connection to an armed robbery. Cassandra Keyes, 34, faces robbery and drug-related charges.

On Friday, Rutland Police responded to a business on N Main Street for an armed robbery that had just occurred. Police say staff at the business reported a female suspect had made a purchase before threatening the clerk with a weapon and demanding money. She was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store.

Police located the suspect, later identified as Keyes, at a nearby motel and arrested her. She is lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility on a denied bail status.