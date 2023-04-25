QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Vermont woman was arrested on Thursday after a disabled car investigation, according to New York State Police. Danielle Peno, 34, faces multiple charges.

On Thursday, around 7:29 p.m., troopers patrolling the area of Aviation Road in Queensbury found a disabled car in traffic. They identified the driver as Peno, who reported the car had mechanical issues.

Police say through an investigation, they found Peno did not have a valid driver’s license and had a forged one out of Maryland. Police also say she had illegally possessed metal knuckles and a controlled substance.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Peno was taken to Queensbury State Police for processing. She was turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility for arraignment.