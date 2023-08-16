SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Shaftsbury, Vermont woman was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with cruelty to a child and more. Latasha Burdick, 38, faces multiple charges.

On Tuesday, around 7:06 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to Church Street in Shaftsbury for reports of a possible domestic assault. Following an investigation, police say that Burdick caused physical harm to a household member.

Charges:

Domestic assault

Cruelty to a child

Burdick was arrested and taken to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. She was released on conditions and was ordered to appear in Bennington County Superior Court at a later date to answer to charges.