SHARON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On March 26, around 9:42 p.m., Vermont State Police were called to a home on Fay Brook Road in Sharon. Investigations at the scene revealed that Christopher Gokey, also known as Christopher Herricks, had allegedly assaulted a family member and threatened them with a knife.

Gokey also had an active arrest warrant out of the State of Wisconsin for felony strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, and battery. He was taken to the Southern State Correctional Center for lack of $10,000 bail.

Gokey is scheduled to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on March 28. For the March 26 incident, he is being charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault.