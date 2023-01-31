HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Damon T. Garrison, 28 of Shelburne, Vermont and Melissa J. Slingerland, 35 of Essex Junction, Vermont on January 28. The pair allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Halfmoon.

On January 28 around 11:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Walmart in Halfmoon for the report of a larceny. Police explain Garrison and Slingerland fled before law enforcement arrived, but troopers found them in a car a short distance away. After an investigation, police report the duo worked together to steal merchandise from Walmart. While being taken into custody, officers explain both possessed drugs illegally.

Both were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, petit larceny, and conspiracy in the sixth degree. They were transported to Clifton Park state police for processing. Both were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Halfmoon Town Court on February 8, and released.