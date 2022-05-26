ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Vermont man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to nearly four years in prison for traveling to Queensbury to have sex with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Robert McAdam, 49, of Rutland had previously admitted that between February 7, 2019, and June 16, 2020, he exchanged text messages with a person he thought was the father of a teenage girl. McAdam then traveled to New York State in early June 2020 to meet with this man.

After the in-person meeting, McAdam arranged to have sex with the minor at a hotel in Queensbury. McAdam was arrested on June 16, 2020, after arriving at the hotel. He had brought alcohol with him that he intended to give to the minor, as well as condoms.

U.S. District Judge Mae D’Agostino sentenced McAdam to 46 months in prison and 15 years of post-release supervision. Once he is let out of prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, including investigators with the New York State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Williams.