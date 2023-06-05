ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rutland, Vermont man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity. Thomas Cesiro, 69, was convicted on October 13, 2022.

During a three-day trial for his conviction, trial evidence established that Cesiro exchanged over 1,000 text messages and nine phone calls with Albany-based investigators posing as both a 12-year-old girl and her adult mother. The Department of Justice (DOJ) says during one call, Cesiro gave the girl instructions on how to conduct a sexual act.

The DOJ says on October 20, 2020, Cesiro traveled from Rutland, Vermont, to meet the purported mother and 12-year-old child. With him, he brought several sex devices and gifts for the child, including a “Frozen” themed toothbrush.

Cesiro was met by law enforcement officials when he arrived at the meeting location and was arrested. Following his imprisonment, he is set to serve a 10-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release.