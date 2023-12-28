SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington, Vermont man was arrested Wednesday on an active warrant out of New Hampshire for selling heroin, according to the Vermont State Police. Joshua Willette, 38, was arrested after troopers pulled him over in Shaftsbury.

On Wednesday, around 11:28 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on US Route 7 in Shaftsbury. During the stop, police say the driver, identified as Willette, was found to have an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire for heroin sales.

Willette was arrested and was lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in place of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for arrangement in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Thursday.