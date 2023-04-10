QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 9, a Vermont man was taken into custody in Queensbury following a traffic stop. State Troopers pulled over the vehicle on State Route 149 for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation.

The driver was identified as Ali A. Megenow, 25, of Burlington, VT. Police discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Vermont on February 4, 2023, after it had been repossessed by a lender. Megenow was arrested and processed. He was transported to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.