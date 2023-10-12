SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Saratoga, according to police. Daniel Mooney, 34, is facing multiple charges.

On June 25 at 9:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to Elm Street for a report of an alarm going off at a residence in the area. Following their arrival, police heard the activation of a fire alarm and notified the Saratoga Springs Fire Department.

Upon checking on the residence, firefighters and police located large amounts of psilocybin mushrooms and cannabis in plain view. A search warrant executed by the Special Investigations Unit resulted in the seizure of 589 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 170 pounds of cannabis and 75 pounds of concentrated cannabis from the home.

The residence’s tenant, Mooney, turned himself in, was processed by police and then released. He is set to appear in court on a later date. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First-degree criminal possession of cannabis

First-degree criminal possession of cannabis: concentrated