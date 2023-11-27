SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Shaftsbury man was arrested on Saturday after an explosion on Cleveland Avenue in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Anthony Sfogliano, 44, is charged with possession and use of explosives.

Police responded on Saturday to Cleveland Avenue for reports of an explosion. As a result of their investigation, police arrested Sfogliano for using an explosive known as Tannerite without a permit or license to do so. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Sfogliano was issued and released on a citation to answer to the offense on January 29, 2024.