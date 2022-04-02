GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Vermont man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a commercial box truck from the owner of Bennington Mattress, LLC. The Green Island Police Department said Alonzo K. Smith, 18, of Manchester was arrested on April 2.

According to police, the owner of a 2018 Hino commercial box truck reported that during the night the truck was stolen and then was crashed in Troy. Police said Smith was located in Vermont and taken into custody following an investigation.

Charged:

One count of second-degree grand larceny (felony)

Smith was arraigned in the Town of Green Island Court and was released to reappear on April 5. Police said an order of protection has been issued for the victim of this incident.