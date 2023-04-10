ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man is accused of multiple shoplifting incidents, including a Kohls in Clifton Park and a Lowes in Wilton. Bowie Bouchard, 36, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

New York State Police say they received a complaint on Wednesday, March 8, regarding an unknown man who allegedly stole over $1,000 of merchandise from a Clifton Park Kohls. On Wednesday, March 22, state police say they received another complaint that on Tuesday, March 7, an unknown man stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Wilton Lowes.

Police say in assistance with the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center (CRCAC) and the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC), Bouchard was identified as the man responsible for both thefts. A warrant was issued by Clifton Park State Police for his arrest.

Bouchard was found by the Amsterdam Police Department and was processed by Wilton and Clifton Park State Police. He was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and is held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility instead of $1,000 cash, a $2,500 bond, or a $5,000 partially secured bond.