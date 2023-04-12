RUTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A West Rutland man was arrested and is accused of breaking into cars near Colonial Drive in Rutland on Tuesday. Zachary Lapoint, 33, is charged with petit larceny.

Vermont State Police say they received a complaint of a man breaking into cars in Rutland near Colonial Drive on Tuesday around 2:57 a.m. Police say they found Lapoint nearby. After an investigation, police say they determined Lapoint had stolen items in his possession.

Lapoint was taken into custody. He was taken to the Rutland Barracks before being cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division May 22 at 10 a.m.