HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men from Bennington, Vermont, were arrested on Sunday and are charged with multiple counts of grand larceny in a string of motor vehicle larcenies. Joshua Richter, 20, and Timothy Sparks, 18, each face multiple charges.

On Saturday, June 10, Hoosick Falls Police say they received over 20 motor vehicle larceny reports throughout the Village. Police began an investigation.

With assistance from the New York State Police and the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, they arrested Richter and Sparks in connection to the larcenies.

Charges:

Grand larceny (three counts)

Trespass (seven counts)

Petit larceny (five counts)

Both were processed and released on appearance tickets. They are set to appear in the Village of Hoosick Falls Court at a later date.