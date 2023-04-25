RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Two Rutland residents were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Rutland City Police Department. Lisa White, 35, and Anthony Keefe, 20, face several charges.

Officers responded to the first block of Water Street in Rutland for reports of a shooting. They were able to quickly take two suspects into custody, as police say they also found firearms at the scene.

Police say an initial investigation unveiled the two committed an armed home invasion of a home on Water Street. Police also say the two started shooting recklessly and hitting area structures. Minor injuries were reported as a result.

White Charges:

Aggravated assault

Reckless endangerment

False information to the police

Keefe Charges:

Aggravated assault

White and Keefe were released on a citation to appear in court on Tuesday. This incident is still being investigated. Anyone with surveillance cameras in the Water Street area is asked to review them, and if they captured anything suspicious, to call (802) 773-1816.