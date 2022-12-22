UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly using a screwdriver to rape a woman in an apartment building on December 21.

According to police, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers received information regarding a sex crime investigation that occurred on the 600 blocks of Bleecker Street. The victim claimed while she was walking, a man who would later be identified as Don Williams, 36 of Utica, allegedly “grabbed her and forced her into a nearby apartment building.”

The victim continued, saying Williams then allegedly put a “screwdriver” against her neck and forced her to “perform sexual acts against her will.” The victim says that Williams eventually freed her, and she then immediately contacted the police, giving them a description of Williams and telling them the location of the apartment.

Using the information provided by the victim, an investigator with UP’s Sex Offender Registration Unit recognized Williams under his supervision as being an active Level 2 offender. Using a “photo array” the victim was allegedly able to immediately identify Williams as the man who assaulted her. Utica Police Patrol and CID units immediately attempted to locate Williams but were unsuccessful. Later, around 2 a.m. he turned himself into authorities without incident.

Charges for Don Williams, 36 of Utica