HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arley Dahlberg, 37, of Ogdensburg was arrested twice within the span of a week. The apparent multi-county caper ran from the mid-Hudson Valley to the North Country.

Details are scarce, but Dahlberg was arrested and charged by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. They pulled him over on Highway 11 in Canton after allegedly seeing several traffic violations. Dahlberg’s blood alcohol content was allegedly .07%.

Over two hundred miles away, he was next arrested by police in Hudson on Tuesday at around 1:30 a.m. Officers pulled over an allegedly speeding car headed east on Union Street. Police said Dahlberg was driving the white SUV, that he ran a red light, that he had an active arrest warrant from Hudson Correctional Facility for running from their temporary release program, and that the car he was driving was stolen from the 400 block of Union Street.

The Hudson Police Department did not release the charges connected to the release program that had earned him the arrest warrant. They said that Dahlberg had crack cocaine when he was arrested.

Dahlberg was taken to the Hudson Police Department for processing and arraignment. He is currently being held at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility and is set to return to Hudson City Court on October 24 at 11 a.m.

Charges