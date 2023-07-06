RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police have provided an update regarding a police-involved shooting that took place on Monday night around 8:30 in Rutland. The two men who were shot are 21-year-old twin brothers from Springfield, Massachusetts.

Vermont State Police say the shooting happened after Sgt. Andrew Plemmons and Officer James Rajda saw a suspicious car parked near Giorgetti Athletic Complex along Oak Street Extension shortly before 8:30 p.m. and initiated an investigation. The men inside the car were identified as Randy Perez-Coiscou and Andy Perez-Coiscou.

According to Vermont State Police, during the interaction with police, the car began to move, and Sgt. Plemmons fired his handgun. The car eventually crashed at the end of Oak Street Extension.

Officer Rajda suffered a minor injury to one of his arms during the encounter. Vermont State Police say they haven’t recovered any weapons connected to the suspects.

Randy Perez-Coiscou was arrested following an investigation. He was turned over to the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections while remaining hospitalized.

Charges:

Aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer (two charges)

He was arraigned by video on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty and was jailed for lack of $10,000 bail, per Vermont State Police.

Andy Perez-Coiscou received a citation on a charge of possession of fentanyl. He is due in criminal court in Rutland on August 14. Both brothers remain hospitalized at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of their injuries.

The Vermont State Police say the investigation remains active and is ongoing. Detectives say they’ve obtained boy-cam footage and cruiser camera footage. Witnesses have been spoken to, and any additional surveillance camera footage in the area will be reviewed as well.