COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Chatham man was arrested for allegedly practicing as a psychotherapist without a license. William Culley, 57, is charged with unauthorized practice of a profession.

New York State Police say they received a tip regarding Culley, alleging he was not licensed to practice as a psychotherapist. Following an investigation, police determined Culley was in fact practicing without a license and arrested him on Saturday, March 18.

Culley was issued an appearance ticket to return to the town of Austerlitz Court on Wednesday at 6 p.m.