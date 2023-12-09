ESOPUS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teacher in Esopus was arrested following a misconduct investigation involving a student, according to police. Ronnie Green, 70, of Ellenville, has been charged with official misconduct.

On October 25, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a reported inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at the Ulster Boces Career and Technical Center in Esopus. The initial investigation identified Green as the teacher involved, and the victim as being a 17-year-old student of Green.

Police say further investigation determined that Green reportedly provided the student with a cell phone secretly in order to communicate with Green in private. Green then allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conversations with the 17-year-old.

On December 7, Green surrendered himself to police and he was taken into custody. He was arraigned at the Town of Esopus Justice Court before being released on his own recognizance, scheduled to return to court at a future date and time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who is a current or former student at the school who believes they are a victim of a crime committed by Green is encouraged to call the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office’s confidential tip line at (845)340-3599.