HIGHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A convicted Highland sex offender was sentenced to ten years in prison Tuesday for possession of child pornography. Shawn Wetzel, 39, previously pleaded guilty to charges.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Wetzel previously pled guilty in Georgia to receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to over five and a half years of incarceration. In September 2021, roughly 16 months after his release from prison, probation officers conducted an inspection of Wetzel’s home in Ulster County.

Per the DOJ, during the inspection, he was found to possess approximately 10 images consistent with child pornography and one video, depicting children as young as 7 years old. After he is released he will be required to serve a 30-year term of post-release supervision.