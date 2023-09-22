OLIVEBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Olivebridge man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for an attempted murder charge stemming from a 2022 beating. Michael Latimore, 40, also will serve five years of post-release supervision.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, on December 30, 2022, in the Town of Rochester, police arrived at the scene with the victim bleeding severely from his head. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

After attacking the victim, law enforcement says Latimore sent a text saying the victim had a “hammer through his skull.” Latimore told a witness he’d been using drugs with the victim and “snapped” at a comment about his late wife.

“Violent crime is a priority for this office, and we will take every measure to bring justice to victims and their loved ones and seek accountability for such violent offenders,” said Assistant

District Attorney Paul Derohannesian, who serves as Bureau Chief of the General Felonies and

DWI Unit.