PORT EWAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Port Ewen man was arrested following an investigation regarding the sharing of intimate images. Joshua Sickler, 44, faces several charges.

New York State Police received an unspecified complaint and began investigating. Police did not mention where the tip came from, nor where the alleged unlawful surveillance took place.

Following their investigation, police determined Sickler had shared intimate images of the victim. He was arrested and arraigned at the Town of Claverack Court.

Charges:

Second-degree unlawful surveillance

Unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image

Second-degree aggravated harassment

He is set to appear back in court on Wednesday at noon. New York State Police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of similar crimes by Sickler is asked to contact (845) 677-7300.