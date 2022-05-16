SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County man has been arrested on child pornography charges. The Saugerties Police Department said the 18-year-old man from Kingston was arrested on May 13.

On March 17, police received a complaint from a juvenile female that the 18-year-old was producing videos of children in sexual performances. Police said detectives were able to establish evidence through a search warrant that the man was producing videos and photographs of children performing sexual acts.

Charges

Possessing obscene sexual performance by a child (felony)

Use of a child in a sexual performance (felony)

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child (felony)

The 18-year-old was released on an appearance ticket returnable to court on May 24. Saugerties Police said he was 17 years old at the time of the crimes. His case is being heard in the Youth Part of Ulster County Court because of this.