SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County man was arrested for menacing with a firearm, according to police. Marc Stonehouse, 58, is facing multiple charges.

On June 25 at 2:08 a.m., officers responded to 485 Band Camp Road in Saugerties for a report of a man being at a resident’s door with a gun. Following an investigation, police determined that Stonehouse had pointed a 12-gauge-shotgun at two of his neighbors.

Stonehouse was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree menacing with a firearm.

Stonehouse was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to reappear in the town court on a later date.