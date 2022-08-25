ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County dentist has been sentenced for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Vivian Letizia, 64, of Woodstock, was sentenced to one year of probation.

According to DOJ, Letizia was a dentist in Woodstock who was authorized to prescribe controlled substances. She admitted to sending electronic prescriptions for oxycodone to various pharmacies in her patients’ names multiple times in 2019 and 2020. However, these prescriptions were not for her patients, as Letizia picked up the oxycodone and took it herself.

Letizia allegedly ordered oxycodone to her dental practice for her own consumption as well. As part of the case, Letizia surrendered her Drug Enforcement Administration registration and is banned from applying for a new one. She also agreed to surrender her New York State medical license.

In addition to probation, Letizia was ordered to undergo drug treatment and pay a $5,000 fine. DOJ said she has also paid the United States $100,000 to resolve her civil liability in connection with the case.