ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A probationary corrections officer was arrested following an investigation at the Ulster County Jail. Felicia Waithe, 28, faces multiple charges.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, detectives opened an investigation after receiving information alleging a probation corrections officer was bringing contraband into the Ulster County Jail. Law enforcement says the officer had personal relationships with arrested individuals inside the jail and with other incarcerated individuals from other correctional facilities in the Hudson Valley area.

Through an investigation, deputies say they found Waithe was inappropriately communicating with incarcerated individuals while working as a housing unit officer in the Ulster County Jail and when she was off the clock. It’s alleged she smuggled items into the jail such as tobacco, vape pens, lighters, and a cellular device.

Law enforcement says she gave the items to incarcerated individuals inside the jail while working. She would allegedly receive payments from associates of the incarcerated individuals. She was arrested on Wednesday at her home.

Charges:

Third-degree receiving a bribe

First-degree promoting prison contraband

Second-degree promoting prison contraband

Official misconduct

Waithe was released on an appearance ticket. She’s set to return to the City of Kingston Court at a future date.