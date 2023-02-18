ROSENDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Rosendale man, 23 on February 16. He was allegedly involved in a violent domestic dispute.

On February 13 around 2:30 a.m., Ulster County Sheriff deputies responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a female screaming for help on Springtown Road in Rosendale. Deputies report when they arrived they saw a car matching the description from the 911 callers leaving the scene. Deputies tried to stop the car but failed leading New York State Police, City of Kingston Police, and Town of Ulster Police to a pursuit. Police explain the pursuit ended because the driver was driving in such a reckless manner that it created a severe risk to public safety. The car was later abandoned in Ulster. After an investigation, police report the male assaulted the female victim and took her car before fleeing the scene. The female victim was taken by Mobile Life to Health Alliance Hospital for injuries sustained from the assault.

A warrant of arrest was obtained and the male was arrested on February 16. He is charged with assault 3rd degree, reckless endangerment 2nd degree, unlawfully fleeing a police officer 3rd degree, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd degree. Police explain he was arraigned in Rosendale Justice Court and was subsequently released on his own recognizance to reappear on a future date and time.