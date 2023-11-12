ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three men in Ulster County have been arrested following multiple drug sale investigations, according to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. Collin Krom, 38, of Marlborough, Henry Veras, 42, of Harlem, and Richard Bonds, 34, of Newburgh, are all facing multiple charges.

Between May 2021 and September 2023, the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (U.R.G.E.N.T.) conducted investigations into the sale of cocaine and crack cocaine in the county. The investigations yielded that Krom and Bonds had allegedly sold narcotics in Marlborough, and that Veras had allegedly sold narcotics in Ellenville.

Krom was arrested on October 17, while Bonds was arrested on November 8 in Newburgh on a felony indictment warrant. Veras was arrested on October 25 in Harlem by the United States Marshals Service before being turned over to U.R.G.E.N.T. The three men now face the following charges:

Charges

Krom

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Veras

Three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Bonds

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Krom was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Marlborough Justice Court. Veras and Bonds were both arraigned at the Ulster County Court, released on their own recognizance and ordered to return on a future date and time.