LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two women have been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Lake Luzerne, according to state police. Tasha Tatsey, 39, of Lake Luzerne, and Sidney Lapier III, 43, of Corinth, are both facing multiple charges.

On August 9 at 1:15 a.m., troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Avenue in Lake Luzerne for a traffic law violation. Police discovered that the driver, identified as Lapier, possessed a controlled substance and a glass smoking device with drug residue, while the passenger, identified as Tatsey, was in possession of felony weight narcotics and drug paraphernalia which also contained drug residue.

Both were arrested and transported to SP Queensbury for processing. They face the following charges:

Charges

Tatsey Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Lapier Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance



Lapier was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Lake Luzerne Town Court on August 23, while Tatsey was transported to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.