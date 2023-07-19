TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men from Troy have been sentenced for murder, according to the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office. Nahsone Pinn, 23, and Eric Stroud, Jr., 20, were both convicted back in April for the murder of Zeondre Domingo, who was shot on August 17, 2020.

Pinn and Stroud were convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on April 12. They were each sentenced on July 19 to 25 years to life for the murder conviction, and 15 years with 3 years of post-release supervision for the weapon charge.