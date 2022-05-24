SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested two Schenectady men following a traffic stop on Sunday. Both men are facing drug charges and false personation.

Anthony L. Enright, 43, and his passenger Nathan J. Meyers, 35, were stopped by State Police at approximately 1:42 a.m. on Sunday for a series of traffic infractions on Circular Street in Saratoga Springs. When troopers spoke with Enright, he provided a false name as did his passenger Nathan Meyers.

Both men were placed in custody after troopers said they observed evidence of drug use inside the vehicle. Troopers said they located approximately 5.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and smoking paraphernalia containing drug residue. Both men were transported to SP Saratoga for processing.

Charges:

Anthony L. Enright Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree (misdemeanor) False Personation (B misdemeanor)

Nathan J. Meyers Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (felony) Falsifying Business Records 1 st degree (felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree (misdemeanor) Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2 nd degree (misdemeanor) False Personation (B misdemeanor).



Meyers continued to refuse to provide his real name but was ultimately identified, according to police. He was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and turned over to Niskayuna Police Department on a warrant. He is due back in court on June 7, 2022.

Enright was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on June 7, 2022