PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Berkshire Superior Court jury found two people guilty of first-degree murder, relating to the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Brothers Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polonco, 22, both of Pittsfield, could face life in prison, but will be sentenced at a later date. A third co-defendant, Dasean Smith, 24 of Pittsfield, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.

The two were found to have sold marijuana through fake social media accounts, which were used to lure Salois from his Edward Avenue home, and shot him in the back of the head on January 20, 2019. Police arrested the brothers on April 5 in 2019.

The brothers were charged with:

First-degree murder

Possession of a firearm without an FID (two counts)

Possession of ammunition without an FID (two counts)

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

The commonwealth called for over 30 witnesses during the two-week trial. It was uncovered that the pair planned to avoid law enforcement, and planned the murder of Salois ahead of time.

“I send my condolences to Jaden’s loved ones,” said Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “While nothing will bring him back, I am grateful that there is a measure of accountability for his cruel and senseless murder. This was the first homicide of my administration, and I am proud of the investigators and the trial team for their compelling presentation of the evidence that ultimately led to these convictions. Gun violence has no place in our community.”