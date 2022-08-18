SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A police raid of an NYRA dorm residence on Thursday allegedly presented possession of 200 grams of cocaine. The culmination of the investigation resulted in the arrest of two men, Saratoga Springs police say.

Jose Hidalgo, 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, 36, were employees of NYRA. Police say the two men are held without bail due to the critical drug charges and were detained by the Saratoga County Sheriff until future court hearings.

Hidalgo and Montesdecoa were each charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, an A2 Felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a B Felony

Possession of four ounces or more of a controlled substance is a felony.