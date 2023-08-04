SHAWANGUNK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Wallkill men have been arrested following a rape investigation, according to state police. Ronald Dean, 26, and Lawrence Wilson, 27, are facing multiple charges.

On July 15, police responded to a home in Shawangunk for a report of a sexual assault. The investigation determined that Dean had allegedly sexually assaulted a person at the residence.

Further investigation by police revealed that Wilson reportedly sexually assaulted a different person alongside Dean while at the home. Wilson was arrested on July 16, while Dean was arrested on July 19.

Both men were arraigned at the Town of Plattekill Court. They were remanded to Ulster County Jail, with Wilson on $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond, and $100,000 partially secured surety bond, and Dean on $10,000 cash bail, $25,000 secured bond, and $50,000 partially secured surety bond.

Dean and Wilson were indicted on July 25 for first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act by the Ulster County Grand Jury.