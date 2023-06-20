AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Amsterdam men are in custody following an investigation into illegal narcotic sales within Amsterdam. Willie Deleon, 43, and Deshon R. Thomas, 39, were remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after arraignment.

The Amsterdam Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Regional SWAT team executed search warrants at residences on June 19 and 20. On the 19th, a search warrant was executed at 34 Kline Street.

Detectives seized a quantity of cocaine, paraphernalia connected to trafficking narcotics, and a shotgun. The resident, Deleon, was arrested on an active warrant for selling a controlled substance to a police source. Deleon was charged with:

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd ( B- FELONY)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd ( B- FELONY)

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd (A- MISDEMEANOR)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A- MISDEMEANOR)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (A-MISDEMEANOR)

On the 20th, search warrants were executed at 241 East Main Street and 58 Jay Street. At 241 East Main Street, detectives located a quantity of cocaine, digital scales, a rifle, and U.S. currency. The resident, Thomas, was arrested on an active warrant for the criminal sale of a controlled substance. Thomas was charged with:

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 2nd ( A2- FELONY)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (A2-FELONY)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A- MISDEMEANOR)

At 58 Jay Street, police located drug packaging items associated with trafficking narcotics and U.S. currency.