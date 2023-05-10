KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Kingston juveniles were arrested following what Superintendant Paul J. Padalino considered an attack that happened on Wednesday, May 3, in the cafeteria of Kingston High School. The Kingston Police Department has not named the charges of the 15 and 16-year-old male students, pending the seriousness of the injuries.

In a release, the Kingston Police Department said they began investigating, conducted numerous interviews, and collected evidence as soon as they became aware of the incident. Police say the seriousness of the injuries must be determined before filing the correct charges.

The two were turned over to the appropriate Ulster County Courts. Anyone with information they believe would assist the police in the investigation can email JCharest@kingston-ny.gov or call (845)943-5740.