ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were injured following a shooting in the area of Broad Street and Alexander Street in Albany Thursday evening around 4:50 p.m. Police say two victims were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they found one 19-year-old victim upon arrival at the scene. Shortly after, a 25-year-old victim was reportedly being treated for a gunshot wound at Albany Medical Center in the same shooting. Police say both were shot in their lower extremity and are in stable condition.

An investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039, or anonymously send a tip online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.