ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department reports a shooting early Sunday morning on Washington Avenue near Quail Street. They say they identified two people who were grazed by bullets.

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a reported shooting in the area to find a 26-year-old man whose neck had been grazed by a bullet. They also said they found other evidence consistent with gunshots. The man received medical care at the scene but refused any further treatment.

Shortly thereafter, an 18-year-old with graze wounds from the same shooting was found at the uptown UAlbany campus. He was treated at the scene before heading to Albany Medical Center Hospital with apparently minor injuries.

The police investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.