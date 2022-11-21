SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car accident in Schodack resulted in two arrests on Saturday. Casey Hanlon, 47, of Kinderhook and an unnamed passenger were arrested and now face charges.

On November 19, around 9:48 p.m., State Police responded to a car that crashed into the median guide rail on I-90 in Schodack. Troopers found both occupants of the car unresponsive and not breathing. One trooper gave them both Naloxone, a medicine known for reversing an opioid overdose. Both began breathing and regained consciousness. No injuries were reported. Hanlon was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. Police say they found the passenger to be in possession of heroin. The passenger was arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were taken to Schodack State Police for processing. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Schodack Town Court on December 7. They were released to a sober party.

Hanlon Charges: