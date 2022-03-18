RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been charged in connection with the January death of Connor Delaney, 21, of Richmondville. New York State Police said Devon Hunter, 18, of Colonie, and a 17-year-old have been arrested on murder charges.

On January 29, at around 11 p.m., police responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at a residence on Hite Road in Richmondville. Once there, they found Delaney dead inside his home.

Hunter has been charged with murder in the second degree, which is a felony. He was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Jail.

The 17-year-old has been charged with:

Murder in the second degree (felony)

Robbery in the first degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

He has been arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Jail. He was released after a bail application on a $200,000 bail bond with conditions.

State Police have scheduled a press conference for Monday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at the Schoharie County District Attorney’s Office.