ROOT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been charged after 48 cats and one dog were surrendered or seized from a Montgomery County home. The New York State Police said Kelly Simpson, 44, and Cassandra Simpson, 19, both of Root, were arrested on April 15.

On Friday, State Police executed a search warrant at the home and seized five cats and a dog. The animals were turned over to the care of an animal rescue organization. Police said the animals were seized following the voluntary surrender of 43 cats that were previously on the property.

You can look at some photos from the seizure below.

Police said five of the surrendered cats were in need of obvious veterinary care. The case is still under investigation as the condition of the animals is evaluated.

Both were charged with five counts of Section 353 of the Agriculture & Markets Law, Torturing or Injuring Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance, a class A misdemeanor. Both were issued appearance tickets for Root Town Court on April 18.